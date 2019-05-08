CCI approves General Atlantic's 6.5 pc stake buy in PNB Housing Finance

(Eds: Adds details on another deal after para 6) New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved acquisition of 6.5 per cent stake by General Atlantic Group in PNB Housing Finance in a Rs 925 crore deal. State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) in March had said that it will sell 6.5 per cent of its stake in PNB Housing Finance to global private equity firm General Atlantic Group. PNB had entered into agreement for sale of 1,08,91,733 equity shares held in PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) to General Atlantic Group at Rs 850 per share for Rs 925.80 crore, it added. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a tweet Wednesday said it "approves acquisition of 6.5 per cent of the equity share capital of PNB Housing Finance Ltd by General Atlantic Singapore HF Pte Ltd." According to the shareholding pattern as of March quarter, PNB held 32.79 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance. General Atlantic Group is a growth equity fund with interest in consumer, financial services, healthcare and technology. In a separate tweet, CCI said it has given its go-ahead to Singapore sovereign investor Temasek for acquiring TJ Holdings through its wholly-owned subsidiary Glenville and increasing its shareholding in CapitaLand Ltd from 40.79 per cent to 51 per cent. CCI said it "approves acquisition of shares in TJ Holdings (III) Pte Ltd and indirect acquisition of shares in CapitaLand Limited by Glenville Investments Pte Ltd." TJ Holdings is a holding company for Ascendas-Singbridge Pte Ltd while CapitaLand is active in the real estate development and rental services market in India with a primary focus on the hospitality sector. PTI VHP ABMABM