CCI fines dumper owners body, others Rs 1.76 cr

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 1.76 crore on Dumper Owners Association (DOA) and two of its office bearers for limiting and controlling the provision of dumper services within Paradip Port premises.

The order has come after a probe by the CCIs investigation arm Director General (DG) found that DOA and its office bearers defied an earlier direction to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive conduct with respect to provision of dumper services.

In a 16-page ruling, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it agrees with the finding of the DG that DOA is blatantly defying its order dated January 21, 2015 and has "continued with limiting and controlling" the provision of dumpers within Paradip Port premises.

The regulator said it has no hesitation in holding that DOA and its office bearers have defied the order dated January 21, 2015 and have rendered themselves liable to be penalised.

Accordingly, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.17 crore on DOA and Rs 29.35 lakh each on its President, Bijaya Kumar Nayak, and Secretary, Sanjaya Kumar Dhal.

The regulator has also directed DOA and the office bearers to deposit the fine within 60 days of receipt of the order.

The regulators latest ruling, dated January 4, has come following an application filed by Seaways Shipping and Logistics Ltd alleging that DOA was not providing dumpers despite repeated requests.

Another application was filed by Paradip Port Trust alleging that DOA had not complied with CCIs direction issued by the order dated January 21, 2015. PTI VRN MR