CCL Names Elisa Mallis as New Managing Director and Vice President, Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Mallis, a highly experienced leader in the executive education and human capital strategy sectors globally, is the new Managing Director and Vice President, Asia-Pacific at the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), a top-ranked provider of leadership development. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190412/2434655-1 Mallis joins CCL today, having served most recently as Singapore Country Director and Head of Executive Development for Management Development Services (MDS), a talent development firm focused on Greater China. Mallis joined MDS in 2011, first serving as Head of Executive Coaching in Beijing and then becoming China Country Director and Head of Executive Development. During her tenure at MDS, Mallis drove substantial top- and bottom-line growth and significantly expanded the firm's reach through a network of adjunct consultants and coaches. Prior to that, she worked in Beijing for Accenture as Human Capital Strategy Lead, Asia-Pacific, following her service as a talent and organization consultant for Accenture's New York and London offices. "Elisa offers a remarkably varied array of skills and knowledge, along with a truly global mindset," CCL President and CEO John R. Ryan said. "She has deep expertise in the dynamic Asia-Pacific market, having lived and worked there for more than a decade, and we are very confident that she will help propel CCL and the clients we are privileged to serve to greater levels of growth and impact." Mallis will lead CCL's efforts to accelerate the leadership development and results of clients throughout the region, from multi-national corporations and government agencies to domestic organizations, while also contributing significantly to CCL's global research agenda. Mallis, who split time growing up between Miami, Florida and Athens, Greece, holds an M.A. in Organization Development and an M.Ed. in Counseling Psychology from Columbia University. She earned a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Miami. She has served as a Vice Chair for the American Chamber of Commerce in China HR Forum and currently serves as a Co-Chair of the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore Digital Economy Committee. "It is an honor to join CCL, an organization that has been at the forefront of transforming individual leaders, teams, organizations and society for decades," Mallis said. "APAC is a region of exciting growth and disruption in many areas of business, including leadership development. I look forward to working with the CCL-APAC team and the CCL global leadership team to help our clients and CCL reach new levels of long-term success and impact by being truly global and locally relevant." About CCL The Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) is a top-ranked, global provider of leadership development. By leveraging the power of leadership to drive results that matter most to clients, CCL transforms individual leaders, teams, organizations and society. Our array of cutting-edge solutions is steeped in extensive research and experience gained from working with hundreds of thousands of leaders at all levels. Ranked among the world's Top 10 providers of executive education by Financial Times, CCL has offices in Greensboro, NC; Colorado Springs, CO; San Diego, CA; Brussels, Belgium; London, England; Berlin, Germany; Moscow, Russia; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Singapore; Gurgaon, India; and Shanghai, China.