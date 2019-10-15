CCPA to meet on Wednesday to decide on Winter session dates

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is likely to meet here on Wednesday to decide on the dates of the Winter session of Parliament during which the government plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law, according to sources.The meeting would be held at the residence of Defence Minster Rajnath Singh, who heads the panel, they said.In the past two years, the Winter session was convened on November 21 and had continued till the first week of January.One ordinance was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. To arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth, the government has cut corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies.The second ordinance, also issued in September, deals with a ban on sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar devices. PTI NAB ZMN