CCS approves ECHS benefits to Assam Rifles pensioners

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) membership to Assam Rifles pensioners, a move that will benefit over three lakhs beneficiaries in India and Nepal, a Defence Ministry official said Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) records, there are over 92,000 Assam Rifles pensioners, including about 27,000 residing in Nepal, the official said. "The CCS has approved granting of ECHS membership to Assam Rifles pensioners and their dependents residing in India and Nepal subject to certain specific conditions. A total beneficiaries, including dependents, would be more than three lakhs," he said.The Assam Rifles, one of the oldest para-military forces in the country with a region-specific force with its operational role in the Northeast, is headed and manned by officers and jawans of the Army, but is under the operational control of the MHA. PTI PR KJ