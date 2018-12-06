CDSCO seeks feedback from users about its online portal 'SUGAM'

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Central Drugs Standard control Organisation (CDSCO) has sought feedback from users, including manufacturers, importers, research and development institutions, and clinical research organisations about its web portal 'SUGAM' to further improve it.The aim is to make the web portal more user-friendly and to identify any technical problems that the users may have faced while using it, an official said.SUGAM is an e-Governance system to discharge various functions performed by the CDSCO under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.Through the web portal people can apply for NOCs, licenses, registration certificates, permissions and approvals. It provides an online interface for applicants to track their applications, respond to queries and download the permissions issued by CDSCO.It also enables CDSCO officials to process the applications online. PTI PLB NSD