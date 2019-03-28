CEA asks IES officers to keep themselves updated

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurty Subramanian has asked officers of Indian Economic Service to keep themselves updated with tools and techniques concerning econometrics, data analytics and effective visualisation. Interacting with the Indian Economic Service (IES) officers Wednesday here, he also emphasised the need of sharing of experiences and best practices regularly on a common platform amongst IES officers, an official statement said. More than 130 IES officers, who are posted at different levels in various ministries and departments of the Government of India, participated in the session. The CEA also advocated continuous learning through training programmes in India and abroad in the best academic institutions and combining them with effective use of the advantages provided by the online training courses. PTI NKDMKJ