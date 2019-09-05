CEA Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian is SpeakIn's Top Speaker for August 2019 - The Voice of Indian Economic Revival

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest network of speakers and thought leaders, SpeakIn, released the August issue of the Top Ten Trending Speaker. SpeakIn's top ten trending speakers list is a monthly feature showcasing the men and women who are influencing thoughts and actions of the nation - cutting across genres and promoting pioneers in their domain - from military to politics, and from economy to technology.In a bid to disrupt the expert network industry, SpeakIn seeks to make knowledge accessible across the world by matching expert advisers and speakers with those seeking their insights. This month's list includes the likes of Deepak Garg, Barkha Dutt, Krishnamurthy Subramanian and more - each, a trailblazer in his or her own right.On the release of the August issue, Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and Managing Partner of SpeakIn, says, "India is on a spotlight and the world is watching us. Be it Article 370, economic slowdown or the devastating impacts of single-use plastic, we will be known by how we, as a country, work towards human betterment. It is great to have some of the brightest minds across the world with SpeakIn who are inspiring and shaping the ideas of the nation for a collectively promising future."Rank 10: Sameer Dua: Sameer Dua is a management educationist, motivational speaker and a leadership coach. With over two decades of experience, he currently heads 'The Institute for Generative Leadership'. "Generative Leadership brings to the foreground the power of leadership to create and generate outcomes that matter to us. This is what leaders do - they enable individuals and teams to take care of what they care about," says Dua, advising leaders to communicate better with their teams.Rank 9: Harrish Sairaman: Author, speaker and spiritual life coach, Harrish Sairaman's motto in life is to transform as many lives as he can. With the firm belief that the key to a well-lived life is the ability to spread joy, Harrish says, "Your ability to move from the joy of wanting to the joy of giving in the shortest possible time is the true essence of a great life. Some do this in one lifetime, some take a few more."Rank 8: Dr. Anil Pillai: Dr. Anil Pillai is a behavioural expert and deeply emphasizes the importance of using behavioural insights in organizations. Dr. Pillai says, "Understanding how people think, behave, decide and act, plays a large role in predicting their choices - choices of who they buy from, who they work with, who they engage with and who are they loyal to. Organizations who wish to build experience and engagement as a key competitive differentiator, need to acquire this learning."Rank 7: Iti Rawat: Founder of WEFT, a not-for-profit body that supports budding women entrepreneurs in India. Having been awarded with Social Leader of the Year in 2019 by Indian Business Women Awards, Iti says, "The role of women entrepreneurs in economic development is inevitable. Empowering more women to take up entrepreneurship will be the key to driving India's economic growth. So, the onus is on us to support women entrepreneurs by all means and possibilities to help build a happier nation."Rank 6: Barkha Dutt: Barkha Dutt is an award-winning TV journalist, anchor and columnist with more than two decades of reporting experience. She is India's only Emmy-nominated journalist who has won multiple national and international awards, including the Padma Shri. On Pakistan's reaction to the scrapping of Article 370, Barkha says, "Pakistan's response has been knee-jerk, unfathomable - and, above all, ironic. Every outburst and flailing against India only validates the Modi government and rallies Indian public opinion behind its government."Rank 5: Deepak Garg: Deepak Garg is the founder and CEO of Rivigo, the tech-based logistics start-up that disrupted the logistics industry with its unique 'driver relay' model. Contrasting his model with traditional trucking, he explains, "If we look at traditional trucking, it is very inhuman. A single truck driver takes a truck and is stuck to it all his life. He spends months away from home, in poor conditions, sleeps on the truck, eats on the dhabas on the highways, does not get to spend time with his family. On an average, a truck driver lives 10 years lesser than an average human being. It is a huge problem and relay driving is the only real solution."Rank 4: Shilpa Ajwani: Former Managing Director of Tupperware India, Ms. Ajwani is much admired for creating a positive societal impact through transformational leadership. Currently the CEO of unomantra, she works with businesses to help them align to the model of 'Be Good, By Doing Good'. Talking about the present scenario of water scarcity in India, Ms. Ajwani says, "We need collaborative, decisive, speedy and global action to preserve one of the most precious elements that makes up 70% of the human body - water. We are running against time and need creative solutions to ensure optimal distribution, purification, use, storage and recycling of this vital resource that's fast becoming scarce."Rank 3: Maroof Raza: Maroof Raza is a veteran Indian Army officer with experience in counter-insurgency operations. Currently, Maroof is a consultant and strategic affairs expert on Times Now. Apart from his appearances on news debates, he has anchored and presented a 20-part series on the Indian armed forces, titled 'Line of Duty' and is one of the most sort-after speakers on the subject. Supporting the scrapping of Article 370, Raza comments, "Article 370 and Article 35 (A) collectively were the stumbling blocks for Kashmiris to move really forward and enjoy the fruits of what India has to offer today."Rank 2: Syed Akbaruddin: Syed Akbaruddin is an Indian Foreign Service officer currently serving as India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the United Nations. Formerly spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, he is considered an expert on the West Asian issues. "These (the internal matter of #370) have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the Government of India are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, and social economic development is enhanced for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," reverberated Akbaruddin as the world watched.Rank 1: Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian: At the top of list for the month is Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, an Indian economist and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. Within nine-months of taking the position, Dr. Subramanian has become the face, hope and future of India's economic revival. Young, dynamic, and exceptionally bright, India's CEA is an embodiment of the Modi-era. A prolific speaker, Dr. Subramanian, in a recent statement, says, "In order to boost growth, India needs to move away from consumption, which has fuelled growth for the last decade and refocus on investment which has been falling for the six to seven years, moreover, companies needs to change their 'mindset' by desisting from the tendency to grab profit and socialize losses and also seek sops in the times of stress." Well, aren't we looking forward to hear more of Dr. Subramanian.About SpeakIn:SpeakIn (https://www.SpeakIn.co) is Asia's finest and India's largest tech-enabled network of thought leaders - connecting its clients to over 15,000 experts globally for knowledge exchange, speaker sessions, training, and learning requirements.SpeakIn works with corporate organizations, academic institutions and individual leaders to access verified and customized insights through one-on-one discussions or forum-based knowledge sessions. These experts are then further engaged as speakers and trainers for Learning and Development, events, hiring and expert surveys. SpeakIn has garnered over 150 clients across India and beyond and is funded by tallest angel investors from India and Singapore.