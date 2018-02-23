CEA favours special pricing for charging electric vehicles

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is deliberating on introducing a special pricing for charging electric vehicles to boost their usage, a top government official today said.

"If you want to promote something you will have to give some benefits. We are deliberating on special pricing for power for charging electric vehicles," CEA principal chief engineer Sandesh Sharma said today on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised session on power.

He said a draft paper is expected shortly in this regard.

The industry had been complaining that charging electric vehicles is a costly affair with commercial tariff going up to Rs 8-9 a unit.

Sharma said the authority will look into aspects of peak and non-peak tariff and is also considering renewables like solar power for charging the vehicles.

Sharma also said a draft policy will be floated for standardisation of storage batteries. PTI BSM JM