CEAT Q2 net profit falls 13% to Rs 63 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Tyre major CEAT Thursday reported 13.57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.08 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.99 crore in the year-ago period, CEAT said in a filing to BSE.Consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,757.88 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,529.48 crore for the same period a year ago.Shares of CEAT settled at Rs 1,019 per scrip on BSE, down 2.69 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU