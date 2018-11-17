CEC Rawat reviews poll preparations in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat Saturday said the state election machinery has been directed to strictly ensure the implementation of the model code of conduct. Rawat reviewed poll preparations in the state and held meetings with representatives of political parties to hear their concerns and suggestions. He said the Election Commission has noted the concerns, complaints and suggestions of the political parties and has directed the state election machinery to resolve their issues. Civil administration officials and police have been directed to strengthen security, including execution of non-bailable warrants and identifying anti-social elements, during the election time, he said. The commission has also directed officials to take effective steps to prevent distribution of cash and gifts during the election period. Officials have seized cash worth Rs 11.54 crore so far, Rawat said, adding that during the 2013 assembly polls, cash worth Rs 12.89 crore was seized. "The chief secretary and the director general of police have been directed to be stricter," he said. Apart from the cash, liquor worth Rs 3.50 crore and drugs worth Rs 2.76 crore have been seized along with 3,656 illegal arms. "With regard to the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Rajasthan has done very good work and the ECI is very much impressed," he said. Total electors in the state are 4.74 crore and polling will take place on December 7 on over 51,000 polling booths across the state. PTI SDA SNESNE