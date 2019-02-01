CEC seeks explanation from WB govt on absence of Kolkata CP in Thursday meeting

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Friday sought an explanation from the West Bengal government over the absence of the Kolkata police commissioner during a meeting of the EC's full bench here.The full bench of the ElectionCommission (EC) on Thursday met representatives of civil society organisations to take their views and suggestions to make the 2019 Lok Sabha elections more inclusive, ethical, accessible and participative.Rajeev Kumar is the commissioner of police of Kolkata.Amid a raging debate over the use of electronic voting machines in polls, Arora said there was no consideration of going back to ballot paper."We are not going back to ballot paper," the chief election commissioner (CEC) told reporters here.The CEC was interacting with the mediapersons after meeting with representatives of political parties andofficials. PTI SCH SNS ANBANB