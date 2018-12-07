Cedric Nicolas-Troyan to helm Netflix's action-thriller 'Kate'

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is all set to direct "Kate", a new action-thriller from Netflix stable.Nicolas-Troyan is best known for directing Chris Hemsworth and Emily Blunt-starrer "The Huntsman: Winters War". He is also a renowned name in visual effects field, courtesy his work on the films such as "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" series.The story, penned by Umair Aleem, follows a female assassin who, after being poisoned and with less than 24 hours to live, goes on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Bryan Unkeless and Kelly McCormick of 87eleven."Deadpool 2" helmer David Leitch will executive produce the project, which is expected to start shooting next year. PTI RB RBRB