Celebrating Andhrapreneurship at StartAP Amaravati on 18 and 19 January

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AMARAVATI, India, January 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --It is that time of the year, when an excited team comes together sending out speaker invites, curating startup pitches and welcoming a new lot (2,000+) of passionate youngsters, entrepreneurs and founders from across the state of Andhra Pradesh - to deliver a wonderful conference experience called StartAP Fest, Andhra Pradesh's flagship startup festival and Asia's fastest growing. StartAP is an initiative by Startup Oxide Biz Solutions.StartAP was founded by Siddharth Marupeddi in 2014 as a key ecosystem platform for startups in Andhra Pradesh to bring together high-impact entrepreneurs, startups, passionate youngsters and investors for building a vibrant entrepreneurial community and accelerating conversations of change. It is now enabling Asia's fastest growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.The initiative has impacted around 15,000 youngsters, 250+ Startups during the last 4 editions with the active support of Govt. of A.P. StartAP Awards which took place in May, 2018 recognised some of the most performing entrepreneurs from across Asia which included Ritesh Agarwal of OYO, Lakshmi Potluri of Jabong and Sudhakar of AbhiBus, and startups like Swiggy, Payswiff, Xiaomi and 25 more. The jury for the event included Peter Vesterbacka of Angry Birds; Kirthiga Reddy, FMR Facebook India Head and Divyank Turakhia, Billionaire Entrepreneur.The theme of the upcoming event for 2019 is Products of the Future - Powered by Innovation Valley.After the successful StartAP Awards happened last May 2018, the 5th edition of StartAP Fest is designed to create conversations around the growing entrepreneurial zeal and celebrate the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. The focus line of this year - 'Products of the Future', reflects the purpose to create a platform for product innovations and showcase them to newer markets, especially A.P where the youth are equally responsive to emerging technologies. This edition of StartAP has curated its speakers with the ever-growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the capital in consideration. There are more than 50 startups expected from across South India along with forward thinking founders.Speakers include:1. Shobhu Yarlagadda, Producer, Baahubali2. Sudhakar, Founder and CEO, Abhibus3. Srikanth Bolla - Founder, Bollant Industries4. Raju Vanapala - Founder, Way25. Prabhu Kishore Vallurupalli, Chairman, Varun Group6. Prasad Kompalli, CEO, mFine7. Kalyan Akkipeddi, Founder, Proto Village8. Vijay Arisetty, CEO, myGate"StartAP has been enabling the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh since 2014 and I welcome all the startups from across the country to launch their products in Andhra Pradesh. Experience the spirit of Andhrapreneurship at StartAP," - N Chandrababu Naidu, Honourable CM of AP."We bring together people with high impact stories which can inspire and generate a thought among the youth here, in Amaravati. The conversations are designed to accelerate growth and understand the trends across various ecosystems in India. As a curator of the event, my responsibility is to facilitate a platform so as to engage the aspiring founders, students and successful startuppers to learn, grow and share. We are happy the 5th edition is happening in Amaravati with the support of Innovation Valley, Govt. of AP," - Siddharth Marupeddi, Founder and CEO of StartAP.There will be around 20 Startups showcasing their product innovations at the venue. 10 Startups are expected to launch their products and services during the event. Interested startups, founders can apply for a free stall space in the website. More details and registrations at http://www.startapfest.com.About StartupOxide Biz SolutionsStartAP is an initiative by StartupOxide Biz Solutions to enabling Asia's fastest growing startup ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. StartupOxide Biz Solutions is a strategy firm which builds disruptive brands with potential to impact a larger ecosystem.