Celebrations erupt in parts of Rajasthan after revocation of Article 370

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Celebrations erupted in parts of Rajasthan on Monday after the Centre revoked Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Large number people took out rallies, burst crackers, distributed sweets and raised chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the resolution scrapping Article 370 was passed in the Rajya Sabha.Welcoming the move, BJP state wing distributed sweets and burst crackers at its state headquarters.Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, "It took 65 years to abrogate Article370 & Article35A but a historic mistake stands corrected today! I Congratulate and thank PM and Home Minister for returning the people of the valley their freedom and identity."Independent legislator from Mahua Om Prakash Hudla said that it is important for the country to have one Constitution and rules. The move taken by the Centre is important in this direction, he said, adding that people should not politicise the matter and all political parties should support the government.BJP legislator Madan Dilawar said that the dream of 'one country, one constitution and one rule' has finally been realised.Meanwhile, Congress legislators refrained from commenting on the issue, saying they were awaiting directions from the party high command. PTI AG RHL