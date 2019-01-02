Celebratory firing: Delhi Police sends teams to UP, Bihar to nab former JDU MLA

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi Police seized two rifles and 800 bullets from a former JDU MLA's farm house and were on Wednesday searching for him in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for allegedly firing a gun in the air during a New Year Eve's party which left a woman guest critically injured. "We are on the look out for the accused, and teams have been sent to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Muzaffarpur in Bihar to nab the accused," Special CP, Law and Order (south), R P Upadhyay said. Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj alerted police about the injury to the woman's head, apparently from a bullet fired during celebrations by the former Bihar MLA, Raju Singh, officials said. The victim, identified as Archana Gupta, is an architect. In his complaint to police, the victim's husband alleged that they were at the farm house in Vasant Kunj on Monday night to celebrate New Year along with friends and at around midnight, two-three rounds were fired by Singh, a senior police official said. Immediately, he noticed that his wife had fallen down and was bleeding, the man said in his complaint. A case was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the senior police official said.The official said the accused has five other cases registered against him. His wife is a former member of legislative council from Bihar.The farm house is owned by Singh's mother where he lives with his family, the official said. Singh's two brothers also live with their families in the farm house, he added. PTI AMP KND SNESNE