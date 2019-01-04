Celebratory firing: Ex-MLA's wife, aide sent to 2-week judicial custody

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday sent the wife of former JDU MLA Raju Singh to two-week judicial custody in connection with the death of a woman in celebratory firing during the New Year Eve party at the legislator's farm house.Metropolitan Magistrate Saloni Singh sent the politician's wife Renu Singh and Raminder Singh, who worked for the leader, to 14-day custody for allegedly destroying the evidence.Archana Gupta, who was hit by bullets allegedly fired by Raju Singh, succumbed to the injuries on Thursday.Both Renu and Raminder were arrested Thursday. Renu has moved a bail application which will be heard Saturday.A Delhi court on Thursday sent Raju, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on BJP ticket, to seven-day police custody along with his driver Hari Singh, a co-accused, after the prosecution said their sustained interrogation was required in the case. He was arrested on Wednesday from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.Renu is a former member of the Bihar legislative council. According to the police, she ensured that the blood stains are cleaned and the rounds are hidden.Raminder, apart from cleaning the floor, also hid the bullets used, besides trying to threaten the witnesses, the police said.The police have added IPC Section 302, which pertains to punishment for murder, and punishable with a maximum term of life imprisonment or death sentence, to the FIR.Gupta, an architect, and a resident of Gautam Nagar in Hauz Khas, had gone to the party along with her husband and daughter.They were invited to the farmhouse in Mandi Gaon by the ex-MLA's brother Sanjeev Singh. The Guptas were known to Sanjeev Singh for over 25 years.The party was attended by around 30 families including women and children. In total, 50-60 people were at the party, police said.Police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities at 1.05 am by Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.Around 12, when the countdown began for the new year, the firing took place, police said, adding that five-six rounds were shot."Out of this, one bullet hit the victim. Gupta's husband noticed her falling down, when he got to know about the injury in the head near the right ear, she was rushed to hospital by her husband and his cousin," the police said. During enquiry, it was found that Raju Singh and his driver had opened fire, the police said.Police had earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Raju Singh's farm house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.In his complaint to the police, Archana Gupta's husband had said that they were at the farm house on Monday night to celebrate the New Year along with friends and around midnight, two-three rounds were fired by Raju Singh.Immediately, he noticed that his wife had fallen down and was bleeding.Raju Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, police said, adding that he has five other cases registered against him.The farm house is owned by Raju Singh's mother where he lives with his family. His two brothers also live with their families in the farm house, police added. PTI UK SA