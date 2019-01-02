Celebratory firing: Former JDU MLA detained

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police Wednesday detained former JDU MLA Raju Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city for allegedly firing a gun in the air during a New Year Eve's party here, which left a woman guest critically injured, officials said. A pistol was also recovered from his possession, they said, adding that Singh was being brought to Delhi. Police had earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Singh's farm house in Vasant Kunj, a senior police official said. Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj had alerted police about the injury to the woman's head, apparently from a bullet fired during celebrations by the former Bihar MLA, the officials said. The victim, identified as Archana Gupta, is an architect. In his complaint to police, the victim's husband alleged that they were at the farm house on Monday night to celebrate New Year along with friends and at around midnight, two-three rounds were fired by Singh. Immediately, he noticed that his wife had fallen down and was bleeding, the man said in his complaint. A case was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the senior police official said.The official said the accused has five other cases registered against him. His wife is a former member of legislative council from Bihar.The farm house is owned by Singh's mother where he lives with his family, the official said. Singh's two brothers also live with their families in the farm house, he added. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE