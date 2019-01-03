Celebratory firing: Woman succumbs to injuries; former JDU MLA, wife, 2 others arrested

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police Thursday arrested former Bihar MLA Raju Singh, his wife and two others Thursday in connection with a celebratory firing incident during a New Year's Eve party at the ex-legislator's farmhouse here, in which a woman suffered serious injuries and succumbed later.The former MLA, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on a BJP ticket, and his driver Hari Singh, had fled Delhi after the incident. They were arrested after being detained on Wednesday from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Raju Singh's wife Renu Singh and Raminder Singh, who worked for the leader, were arrested for allegedly destroying evidence, police said.Renu Singh is a former member of the Bihar legislative council.Raminder Singh, apart from cleaning the floor, also hid the bullets used, besides trying to threaten the witnesses, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar. Renu was questioned and initially she did not cooperate but it was found that she was the one who ensured that the bloodstains are cleaned and the rounds are hidden, sources said.They added that she initially kept claiming no bullets were fired but when she was confronted with evidence, she confessed to her role.The police have added IPC Section 302, which pertains to punishment for murder, and punishable with a maximum term of life imprisonment or death sentence, to the FIR after Archana Gupta, who was hit by bullets, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Gupta, an architect, and a resident of Gautam Nagar in Hauz Khas, had gone to the party along with her husband and daughter.They were invited at the farmhouse in Mandi Gaon by the ex-MLA's brother Sanjeev Singh. The Guptas were known to Sanjeev Singh for over 25 years.The party was attended by around 30 families including women and children. In total, 50-60 people were at the party, police said.Police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities at 1.05 am by Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. Around 12, when the countdown began for the new year, firing took place, said the DCP, adding five-six rounds were shot. "Out of this, one bullet hit the victim. Gupta's husband noticed her falling down, when he got to know about the injury at the head near the right ear, she was rushed to hospital by her husband and his cousin," he added. Police said they did not receive any PCR call from the farmhouse and only got to know about it after a call from the hospital authorities.When police reached the farmhouse, they learnt that certain evidences were destroyed, an official said, adding the floor was washed and they did not find any empty rounds. When police reached the spot, they found many guests had left the party. It was learnt that, two men, Raju Singh and his driver Hari Singh, were missing. During enquiry, it was found that Raju Singh and his driver Hari Singh had opened fire. The accused duo absconded soon after the incident. With the help of technical surveillance, police learnt that the accused was en route to Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police border check-post and Kushi Nagar district police were alerted about the possibility of an Innova car passing through the area, police said. The UP police intercepted the vehicle and subsequently, Raju Singh and his driver were taken into custody by the Delhi Police team. The accused duo was produced in court on Thursday. Police have taken them in police remand for seven days. A pistol and a rifle were seized from the car in which Raju Singh fled from the spot after the incident, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (South), R P Upadhyay said.Police also recovered two used .22 k cartridge from the spot. The pistol used in the incident was seized from the car of Raju Singh. A rifle was also recovered from the vehicle while 800 rifle rounds were recovered from the farm house, police said. However, used bullets have not been recovered yet, they added. During questioning, the former MLA's wife was evasive, sources said. After their arrest, Raju Singh and Hari Singh were taken to AIIMS for medical examination before their production in the court, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. Forensic test was also done on the accused to ascertain who fired the shots, police said. The mortuary is also situated in the same building. Adequate security arrangements were made at the hospital when the accused were taken there. Reports claimed that the accused met the victim's family members. The police, however, said they were not allowed to meet the victim's family at the hospital. The woman was cremated after the post-mortem. Police had earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Raju Singh's farm house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. In his complaint to police, Archana Gupta's husband had said that they were at the farm house on Monday night to celebrate the New Year along with friends and around midnight, two-three rounds were fired by Raju Singh. Immediately, he noticed that his wife had fallen down and was bleeding. The police were informed and a medicolegal case was registered, a hospital spokesperson said. Raju Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, police said, adding that he has five other cases registered against him. The farm house is owned by Raju Singh's mother where he lives with his family. Singh's two brothers also live with their families in the farm house, police added. PTI AMP SLB ZMN