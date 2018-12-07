Celebrities add glitz to Telangana polls

(Eds: Adds details) Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Adding a dash of glamour to the poll process in Telangana, celebrities turned up in good numbers to cast their ballot Friday. Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, veteran actor Krishna, popular heroes Nagarjuna, "junior" NTR and Mahesh Babu, and 'Baahubali'-fame director S S Rajamouli exercised their franchise. Tennis ace Sania Mirza and star badminton player P V Sindhu also cast their ballots. Chiranjeevi, Krishna, Nagarjuna, "junior" NTR and Sania Mirza turned up at the polling stations along with their family members to vote in the election to the 119-member Telangana Assembly. At some places, people were seen taking selfies with celebrity voters, and poll officials were visibly delighted to see them in person. Talking to reporters, Chiranjeevi urged all voters to exercise their franchise without fail to strengthen democracy. Nagarjuna, accompanied by his wife Amala, a popular actress of yesteryear, was among those who voted in the initial hours of polling. Nitin and comedian Sunil were among other film personalities who turned up to vote. The celebrities cast their votes in polling stations mainly in the posh Jubilee Hills locality of Hyderabad. "Junior" NTR is a grandson of TDP founder and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late N T Rama Rao. His sister N Suhasini is TDP candidate in Kukatpally Assembly segment in Hyderabad. However, disappointment was in store for shuttler Jwala Gutta, who said she could not exercise her franchise as her name was allegedly missing in the electoral list. "I had checked (name) and then only went today (to vote) and my name was missing. My point is, my father and sister's names have been missing since the time we checked online," she said in a video message posted on Twitter. Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11. Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, the Assembly was dissolved prematurely on September 6 following a recommendation made by the TRS government. The ruling TRS is going it alone in the polls and so is the BJP. The Congress, TDP, CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have formed the 'People's Front' for the election. PTI SJR RS SS SNESNE