Celebrity Vastu Consultant at IDeA Design College

BANGALORE, Aug. 1, 2019 -- Dr. Anand Bhardwaj, India's highest qualified Vastu consultant and Vastu advisor to Bollywood celebrities, conducted his interactive workshop for interior design enthusiasts, architects and students from across Bangalore at IDeA Worldwide, recently. He enlightened the students about the importance of Vastu, effects of it, its application and the logical reasoning behind it. The application of Vastu in the modern world was explained followed by a Q&A session with the audience, which was followed by a standing ovation. IDeA Design College under the mentorship of Thomas Abraham, one of India's leading architects and designers, gives its students the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the who's who of the industry. It is the only design college that provides a three and a half year degree program in Interior and Fashion Design affiliated to Bangalore University, as well as a one year graduate diploma program where students get certification from the American Institute of Architects and the Las Vegas Fashion Council. About IDeA Worldwide: IDeA Worldwide is India's oldest existing design institution having been established in the year 1990 by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. IDeA Worldwide runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree colleges affiliated to Bangalore University, besides giving certifications from the American Institute of Architects and the Las Vegas Fashion council. Students get a rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham including working on his international design collections.