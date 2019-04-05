Celine Dion teases new album 'Courage', announces world tour

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (PTI) Veteran singer Celine Dion has announced that she will embark on a world tour in September this year and will also release a new album sometime around November. Dion made the announcement at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel at a special fan event here, reported Entertainment Weekly."I think it's time for a change, time to hit the road. So many people came to see us, and now we really think it's time for us to go and see them," she said.The Courage World Tour will begin on September 18 in Quebec City and travel to over 50 cities, including Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.Dion added that she hopes this will be "the most spectacular tour" as it will feature the songs, she knows fans want to hear, as well as some new tracks. She revealed she has about five albums worth of songs in the running and will be taking call on which ones she wants to include in her upcoming LP. Dion added that singer Sia will take part in the new album. Talking about the album's title song, the 51-year-old singer said, "I went through a lot and life had given time the tools the way that I was raised... to find my inner strength, to keep going. When I lost Rene (Angelil)... he wanted me back on stage. He wanted me to practice my passion. I wanted him to know that I'm fine, we're fine." PTI SHDSHD