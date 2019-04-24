Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur appeals to youngsters to vote

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) With the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls underway across the country, centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has appealed to all young voters to exercise their franchise to shape their future."India is a nation of young people. With youth comprising the majority of our population, I think all the young voters, especially first timers, should take part in the electoral process by coming out and exercising their right to vote," the 103-year-old athlete told PTI."Voting not only provides an opportunity to voters to voice their opinions, but voters play a central role in shaping the government and their very future," Kaur said.She added that voters should choose candidates who are honest and ready to dedicate themselves to people's cause and welfare.The lone Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh goes to polls in the seventh phase on May 19.The athlete's son, Gurdev Singh (81), said people like Kaur -- who took to running at the ripe age of 93 and believes that "age is no bar to realise one's dreams", can play a big role in motivating the youngsters to vote.He said his mother also keeps him motivated."She is a constant source of inspiration and always tells you not to give up, no matter how tough the challenge may be," said Gurdev, who is also an athlete.Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, in which she ran "for the heck of it" after seeing Gurdev, eldest of her three children, take part in a race in Patiala.She shot to fame after winning the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017 and hold several world records. She recently won four golds in track and field events at the World Masters Athletic Championship in Poland.Dubbed the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh", Kaur said, "I will continue to run and take part in competitions as long as I can. It gives me a lot of happiness when I run." PTI SUN VSD DIVDIV