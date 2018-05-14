Central Bank of India plans to raise Rs 8,000 cr this fiscal

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Public sector Central Bank of India today said it plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore equity capital in the current fiscal.

The bank said its board of directors will consider the proposal seeking approval of shareholders to raise equity capital up to Rs 8,000 crore during 2018-19, it said in a regulatory filing.

The money is to be raised via various sources like preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, follow on public offer etc.

The bank board will meet on May 17 to announce the quarterly and financial results for year ended March 31, 2018.

Stock of Central Bank closed 0.99 per cent down at Rs 69.80 apiece on the BSE today. PTI KPM MKJ MKJ