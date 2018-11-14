Central Bank of India Q2 net loss widens to Rs 924 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) State-owned Central Bank of India Wednesday reported widening of net loss to Rs 923.60 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, due to mounting bad loans and falling core income.The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 750.41 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.However, the loss narrowed from Rs 1,522.24 crore reported in the June quarter.Total income also fell to Rs 6,197 crore in the quarter, from Rs 6,896.26 crore a year ago.The bank's interest income fell to Rs 5,685.05 crore in July-September, from Rs 6,166.06 crore in the year-ago period.The lender's asset quality worsened year-on-year, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) spiked to 21.48 per cent of the gross advances as at September-end as compared with 17.27 per cent by the end of the same month in 2017.Net NPAs also ballooned to 10.36 per cent of the net advances, against 9.53 per cent a year ago.However, NPAs or bad loans (both net and gross) corrected sequentially.In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 37,410.76 crore as on September 30, 2018, against Rs 31,641.15 crore by September 2017.Net NPAs were Rs 15,794.15 crore, compared with Rs 15,899.74 crore a year ago.Even as bad loans spiked, the bank cut down on its NPA provisions to Rs 1,649.25 crore for the second quarter, against Rs 1,791.98 crore parked aside in the year-ago period.The overall provisions and contingencies, however, moved up to Rs 1,982.82 crore, while it was at Rs 1,961.66 crore in year-ago September quarter.The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) of the bank is 67.74 per cent (previous corresponding period 58.58 per cent), the lender said.Stock of Central Bank of India was trading 1.12 per cent down at Rs 30.90 on BSE. PTI KPM HRS ANU