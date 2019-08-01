Central Celebrates One Day Free Shopping on 3rd August

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India, Shops for Free at CentralMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Central, Indias favorite fashion department store, celebrates One Day of Free Shopping on 3rd August. The One Day Free Shopping festival brings one of its kind proposition of India, Shops for Free at Central. Customers can now shop to their fullest with the free shopping opportunity at all Central stores. With this offer, shoppers can shop for Rs. 6000, pay only Rs. 3000 and get the balance Rs. 3000 back in the form of Central cash coupons. In addition, customers can also avail an American Tourister or VIP Cabin luggage worth upto Rs. 8800 for Rs. 1999 on shopping of Rs. 1999 at Central. ICICI Bank customers using either their debit/credit cards will also get additional 10% discount for shopping at Central. There are many more exciting offers at the store - Bajaj Finserv cashback, PayTM cashback, OYO special offer and Central Star Gifting program etc. Central houses a wide range of brands across categories. You can choose from a premium mix of national & international brands in various categories like Mens and Ladies Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Ethnic Wear, Handbags, Mens and Ladies Footwear, Toys, Kids Apparel, Lingerie and more with over 300 brands participating in the offer. So, hurry up and block your date for One Day of Free Shopping!! About CentralThe flagship retail format of Future Lifestyle Fashions, Central is a chain of fashion departmental stores located in central areas of large Indian metropolises and cities. Central stores are large-format stores measuring anywhere between 60,000 square feet to 2,30,000 square feet and offering over 500 Domestic & International brands across every category including mens-wear, casual wear, ethnic-wear, womens-wear, kids wear, footwear, accessories, home products, health and beauty. These stores, often located in standalone locations also have food-courts, restaurants, supermarkets and electronics superstores built within. Central stores are located in large cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurgaon, as well as smaller cities like Guwahati, Baroda, Indore, Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Surat. At present there are 47 Central stores present in 25 cities operating over 3 million square feet of retail space across India. Image: One Day Free Shopping on 3rd August PWRPWR