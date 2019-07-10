Central govt staff killing: Another juvenile apprehended

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended in connection with the killing of an auditor employed with the central government in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, police said Wednesday.The body of the auditor, posted in the Receipt and Dispatch section of the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure, was found in his house with multiple stab injuries on Saturday.The victim's wife, minor son and another accomplice have already nabbed in connection with the case. Police said the woman and her son were fed up with her husband's alcohol addiction and ill-treatment towards them following which they conspired to kill him.The 17-year-old boy told police that he thought that they were killing the woman's brother-in-law who had sexually harassing her, but later realised that the deceased was her husband.Initially, the woman had claimed that her husband had not returned home till late on Friday night, but when she woke up around 3 am Saturday she found his body lying in a pool of blood and Rs 1.5 lakh missing.Contradictions in the sequence of events narrated by the woman and her son raised suspicion of police.During sustained interrogation, the woman confessed that her son contacted his friend, a neighbour, to kill his father and promised him Rs 1.5 lakh for it. The neighbour then roped in his 17-year-old friend, a resident of Faridabad, for the job, police had said.The two hid on the roof of the house on Friday evening. The victim returned home in an inebriated state around 11.30 pm and went to sleep without having dinner, a police officer had said.Around 2.30 am on the signal of the woman and her son, the two assailants came out of their hiding and stabbed the victim to death as the mother-son duo kept guard at the door, he said. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD