Central govt staff killing: Wife, minor son, accomplice nabbed

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman and her accomplice were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, an auditor employed with the central government, in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, police said Tuesday.The deceased's 16-year-old son has also been apprehended, they said, adding the woman and her son were fed up with her husband's alcohol addiction and ill-treatment towards them.The body of Anand Singh (43), who was posted in the Receipt and Dispatch section of the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure, was found in his house with multiple stab injuries, police said Sunday.Initially, the woman claimed that her husband had not returned home till late on Friday night, but when she woke up around 3 am Saturday she found his body lying in a pool of blood and Rs 1.5 lakhs missing.Contradictions in the sequence of events narrated by the woman and her son raised suspicion of police.During sustained interrogation, the woman confessed that her son contacted his friend Vikas to kill his father and promised him Rs 1. 5 lakh for it. Vikas roped in his friend Rishabh, a resident of Faridabad, for the job, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.Vikas and Rishabh hid on the roof of the house on Friday evening. Angad Singh returned home in an inebriated state around 11.30 pm and went to sleep without having dinner, the DCP said.Around 2.30 am on the signal of the woman and her son, Vikas and Rishabh came out of their hiding and stabbed Singh to death as the mother-son duo kept guard at the door, the officer said.While Vikas and the woman has been arrested and her son apprehended, a search is on to nab Rishabh, police said.