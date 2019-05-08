Central govt team to soon visit Odisha to assess damage due to cyclone Fani

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A team from the central government will soon visit Odisha to assess the damage caused by cyclone Fani.Reviewing the relief measures in Odisha, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha Wednesday asked concerned officials of the state and the Centre to focus on implementation of the priority plans prepared for restoration of power and telecommunications in Puri and Bhubaneswar and monitor the progress on a day-to-day basis."On the request of Odisha, he further directed that a central team may visit Odisha soon to assess the extent of damage caused by cyclone Fani," a statement issued by the Home Ministry said.The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the cabinet secretary, reviewed the rescue and relief measures in cyclone Fani affected areas of Odisha with the senior officials of the state government and central agencies concerned.The Odisha government informed that situation in 8 out of total 9 affected districts has improved and power and telecom services are gradually picking up in the worst affected areas of Puri and Bhubaneswar.About 3,500 gang men are engaged in restoration of power transmission lines, sub-stations, among others, and more workers would also be arriving from West Bengal and Telengana, the statement said.Landline telephone services in Puri have started functioning and BSNL and other telecom service providers have also somewhat improved their mobile services.The state government, in coordination with the Centre, has prepared a detailed plan identifying priority areas for restoration of power and telecom facilities in Puri and Bhubaneswar. Water supply in urban and rural areas has been restored to a large extent with the help of diesel generator sets, it said.The Odisha government also informed that additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore, released by the Centre, had been received by them.The department of Telecommunications is coordinating with the state government and all telecom service providers to implement the priority plan for quick restoration of mobile and internet services in the affected areas of Odisha.While banking services have also resumed in Puri, non-availability of power and telecom connectivity was hampering the functioning of some ATMs, the Home Ministry said.The Indian Railways has commenced partial operations between Khurda Road and Puri by running three express/mail trains on the route. "Full restoration would be done by May 12," it said.The railways is also providing free transportation to workmen deployed for restoration of power infrastructure.Chief Secretary and other senior officers of Odisha participated in the NCMC meeting through video conference.Senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, power, telecommunications, railways and NDMA also attended the meeting. PTI AKV KJKJ