Central schemes bringing rural revolution, women's economic empowerment: Bedi

Puducherry, Feb 3 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Sunday said women associated with self-help groups in the Union Territory were making progress by utilising centrally-sponsored schemes like MUDRA. Bedi, who visited Tirukanchi village here, interacted with women members of the panchayat level federation of self-help groups. "Puducherry is emerging as a healthy and happy Union Territory because of the healthy families in villages benefiting from centrally-sponsored schemes like the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) and National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)," she said. The Lt Governor also told the women self-help group members that banks were extending loans to such groups without collateral security. "Full marks to block development offices and banks for operating the central schemes to the benefit of women. There is, therefore, a rural revolution in Puducherry coupled with economic empowerment of women," she praised. This was the 216th weekly visit of Bedi to villages of Puducherry. She has been the Lt Governor of Puducherry since May 2016. PTI CORR SRY