Central Sectt to Kashmere Gate stretch of Delhi Metro now entirely equipped with PSDs

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Wednesday made operational the newly installed platform screen doors (PSDs) at Rajiv Chowk metro station, making the entire stretch of underground stations from Central Secretariat to Kashmere Gate fully equipped with the facility, officials said. Rajiv Chowk station, an intersection facility of the Blue Line and the Yellow Line, is one of the busiest stations on the DMRC network. "The entire stretch of underground stations, from Central Secretariat to Kashmere Gate stations, is now fully equipped with the facility. At Rajiv Chowk metro station (Yellow Line one), PSDs -- mechanised screens which act as barriers between the platform and the tracks --- were made operational today to help in crowd management," a senior official said. In March 2018, the Delhi Metro had made operational the newly installed PSDs at Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk stations on the Yellow Line, bolstering the security infrastructure there. The two metro stations receive a huge footfall daily. That was the first time the Delhi Metro had installed PSDs at the already existing operational metro stations, the DMRC had said. Other stations on the line -- New Delhi, Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate -- had also got PSDs later, he said. The Airport Express Line and and the newly opened corridors of Magenta and Pink Lines have PSDs at all their stations.