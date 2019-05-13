Central team to assess Cyclone Fani damage

Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) An inter-ministerial Central team is in Odisha to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani that hit the state's coastal districts on May 3 leaving 64 dead, an official said.The nine-member team is being led by AdditionalSecretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj.Before beginning an on-the-spot assessment of thedamage by visiting the affected areas on Monday, teammembers will be briefed by Special Relief Commissioner B PSethi, he said.The team, to be split into two groups, will visit Puri and Khurda districts on Monday and Tuesday. The two districts are among the places worst-hit by the cyclone.The team will also visit some of the affected areas inthe Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area on Wednesday before holding a meeting with senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary A P Padhi.After completing the visit, the team will submit itsreport to the Centre, he said.Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri with wind speed of up to 240 kmph on May 3, has also left at least241 people injured.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed officials to start assessment of houses damaged in Cyclone Fani.Patnaik also directed that the house damage assessmentbe completed within one week from May 15.Efforts are on to restore electricity, water supply and telecom facilities even as large number of areas remainedin the dark for the eleventh day since May 3.The cyclone has also caused extensive damage totrees and crops in the state.About 14 lakh trees, including thousands of coconut and mango trees, were uprooted by the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'.According to the state government's preliminaryassessment, over 30 per cent crop has been damaged and more than 1,00,000 hectares of agricultural land badly affected in 14 districts of the state. PTI AAM SKN RG ANB MM DVDV