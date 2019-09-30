Central Vista makeover: 6 architectural firms submit bids for ambitious project

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Six architectural firms have submitted their bids for the redevelopment plan of Central Vista in the heart of the national capital, sources said on Monday.The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had fixed September 30 as the last date for submission of designs for the ambitious plan of the Narendra Modi government.According to official sources in the ministry, evaluation of the bids will take 10-15 days."Only six architectural firms have submitted their bids for the project," a source said, adding once the evaluation is completed, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will invite financial bids.Sources said a committee of experts will be constituted to evaluate the designs.On September 2, the ministry had invited a request for proposal (RFP) from national and international architectural forms for development or redevelopment of the Parliament building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista"According to the plan, the government would redevelop the 3 km-stretch of the Central Vista spanning from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate. The ministry said that the entire project will be completed by 2024.Meanwhile, the Centre has identified around four locations in central Delhi for the possible shift of various government offices to temporary structures to be erected by the CPWD. In the ministry, a process is underway to ascertain how many government offices are functioning in Lutyens' Delhi. The CPWD has assured the HUA Ministry that it can erect temporary structures of two-three floors with available latest technology in just three months to accommodate hundreds of government offices. PTI BUN KND NSDNSD