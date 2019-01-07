Central Zoo Authority advised all zoos be alert, take action in view of avian influenza, RS told

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) In view of confirmation of H5N1 Avian Influenza among domestic birds in Odisha's Puri district, Bihar's Munger district and peafowls in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna, the Central Zoo Authority has issued advisory to all the zoos to be alert and to take action in the matter, the Rajya Sabha was informed Monday. Union Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma said this in reply to a question whether some zoos in the country have decided to stop procurement of poultry meat and replaced it with additional quantities of beef and eggs to feed animals following the outbreak of bird flu in some states.He said the establishment and operation/management of the zoo including dietary changes, if any, is the responsibility of the respective zoo operator."The information regarding dietary changes for animals, procurement of fee etc are not compiled and collated at the level of the ministry," Sharma said. "However, the Central Zoo Authority, in view of confirmation of H5N1 Avian Influenza among domestic birds in Puri District of Odisha, Munger District of Bihar and Peafowl housed in the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna, have issued advisory to all the zoos to be alert and to take action as per the advisory in the matter including Action Plan on 'Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza'," he said."Further, one of the functions assigned to the Central Zoo Authority under Section 38-C(i) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, is to provide technical and other assistance to zoos for their proper management and development on scientific lines. "Accordingly, the Central Zoo Authority has published a number of technical manuals and has issued guidelines for technical assistance to the zoos to ensure safety of captive animals housed therein," the minister said. PTI PLB PLB NSDNSD