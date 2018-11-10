Centrally funded garment units in Meghalaya starts production

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A centrally fundedapparel and garments manufacturing unit in Meghalaya has started production and it will cater to the demands from the country as well as neighbouring Bangladesh.Located in South West Garo hills district covering an area of 45,000 square feet, theunit was set up at a cost of Rs 14.26 crore, funded by the Ministry of Textiles under the central government's North East Region Textiles Promotion Scheme (NERTPS), a press release said.The unit has three production lines, two of them housing 105 sewing machines each, and the third one with seventy machines.They areequipped with facilities for designing, hank dyeing, warping, jacquard weaving, fabric finishing and sewing which make it sustainable in long run, the release said.The unit has been made operational by the School of Livelihood & Rural Development (SLRD),an autonomous institution working with the Government of India and various state governments.About 300 youths will get directemployementinitaillyandthe number is expected to grow to 2,000 artisans by the time production goes to optimum capacity.Thefactory will cater to the demands of the domestic market as well market in neighbouringBangladesh, the release said. PTI ACB MKJ