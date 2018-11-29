Centre approves Baramulla-Kupwara rail link

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) In a significant initiative to expand connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved extension of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link up to Kupwara in north Kashmir, officials said."I am glad to inform you that railways has prioritised the extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara and has sanctioned an updated survey for the new link," Anil Srivastava, Advisor (Transport) NITI Aayog said in his communication to J-K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.According to the communication, the Baramulla-Kupwara rail link project would be taken up under umbrella work by the railways.The demand for extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara was forcefully projected by the governor's administration before NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant during his visit to Baramulla and Kupwara districts last month.Subrahmanyam said the governor's administration has also made a strong case for the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch rail link and is expecting significant forward movement on this important connectivity project soon. PTI AB KJ