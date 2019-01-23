Centre approves Delhi Metro's extension to Ghaziabad's New Bus Adda

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Centre Wednesday approved the extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, which will provide a much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to NCR.The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, the government said the total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers."The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," it stated.The cabinet has also approved contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension at a total completion cost of Rs 1,781.21 crore, it said. PTI BUN BUN SOMSOM