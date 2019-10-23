Centre approves proposal to grant ownership rights to people in unauthorised colonies in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) In a move that will benefit 40 lakh people, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee, he said. The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year. PTI NAB PR SMNSMN