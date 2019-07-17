Centre approves Rs 1,600 cr for Dibang Multipurpose Project

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Centre Wednesday approved Rs 1,600 crore for pre-investment activities of the Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP) in Arunachal Pradesh. The project is envisaged as a storage-based hydro-electric project with flood moderation as the key objective. The decision has been taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement. The CCEA has approved the expenditure on pre-investment activities and various clearances for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh for an amount of Rs 1,600 crore, it stated. The estimated total cost of the project is Rs 28080.35 at June 2018 price level. The estimated completion period for the project shall be nine years from the date of receipt of government sanction. The project shall generate 2880 MW (12x240 MW) power to produce 11223 MU of energy in a 90 per cent dependable year. This is the largest ever hydro-electric project to be constructed in India. The dam is 278 metres high and will be the highest dam in India once completed. The project is located on the Dibang river in Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh. Under the project, a 278-metre high concrete gravity dam (above deepest foundation level), six horseshoe-shaped head race tunnels of length varying from 300 metre to 600 metre, an underground power house and six horseshoe-shaped tail race tunnels of length varying from 320 metre to 470 metre will be constructed. On completion, the Arunachal Pradesh government will get 12 per cent free power from the project i.e. 1346.76 MU, one per cent free power (i.e. 112 MUs will be given in the Local Area Development Fund), according to the statement. The total value of benefit to Arunachal Pradesh from free power and contribution to the LADF will be Rs 26,785 crore over the project life of 40 years, it stated. The construction of Dibang MPP shall prevent the sizeable downstream area from floods. After implementation of master plan of the Brahmaputra Board for flood moderation of all rivers contributing to the Brahmaputra river, of which Dibang MPP is one of the component, sizable area will be protected from flooding and help in mitigating the perennial damage due to floods in Assam. The project is having all statutory clearances such as TEC, environment clearance, forest clearance (stage-l) and defence clearance except forest clearance (stage-II) for seeking investment sanction from the central government. The approval of anticipated expenditure on pre-investment activities and various clearances shall enable payment towards compensation for land acquisition and R&R activities (Rs 500.40 crore) to project-affected families, among others. In addition to the mandated R&R plan, it is also proposed to spend Rs 241 crore on community and social development plan and certain concerns raised by the local people. It is also proposed to spend an amount of Rs 327 lakh on a plan for protection of culture and identity of the local people. PTI ACB SNESNE