Centre approves Rs 3,340 cr plan for cooperative project

(Eds: This story was published on January 11 which erroneously transmitted again on March 5. Correcting date accordingly in the copy) Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) The central government on Friday approved in-principle Uttarakhand government's proposal seeking Rs 3,340 crorefor implementing the integrated co-operative development project in the state.The approval was given by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat met him in New Delhi, an official release here said.Rawat said the implementation of integrated co-operative development project will improve the economy of farmers in Uttarakhand and help prevent migrations from remote hill areas by promoting farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and related activities.