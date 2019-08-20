Centre approves Rs 4,432 cr to Odisha, Karnataka, Himachal for calamities in 2018-19

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Centre has approved release of over Rs 4,432 crore to Odisha, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for the damage caused by natural calamities in these states during the last financial year.In a statement, the home ministry said a high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional central assistance of Rs 3,338.22 crore to Odisha for the damage caused by the cyclone Fani, Rs 1029.39 crore to Karnataka for drought and Rs 64.49 crore to Himachal Pradesh for avalanches and hailstorm during 2018-19.The funds will be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). PTI ACB ACB NSDNSD