Centre asks coastal states to adopt sustainable fishing

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Expressing concern over exploitation of marine fisheries from the mainland, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh today urged coastal states to take steps to ensure sustainable fishing.

Scientists are of the view that marine fishery resources are overexploited up to 200 metres depth from the mainland, thereby posing serious threat to the livelihood of traditional fishermen, he said.

Addressing fishery ministers from the coastal states here, Singh said the states must ensure "a sustainable and responsible fishing" under the National Policy of Marine Fisheries notified on May 1, 2017.

He appealed the state governments to take all necessary steps to ensure sustainable fishing and asked them to fix fleet size, gear size, minimum legal size of fish, minimum net size in their respective territorial waters to ensure proper utilisation of marine fishery resources.

The minister also asked states to stop adopting harmful methods in exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as the government has banned use of LED or artificial light and pair trawling since November 10, 2017.

The area of 200 metres depth lies within 12 nautical miles and is a subject matter of state governments, the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Since the national policy aims to promote the integrated development of marine fisheries for the next 10 years, the minister said the Centre and coastal sates will have to work together for an effective implementation of the policy.

On steps taken to boost fishery production, Singh said the government is providing assistance to promote deep sea fishing under the Blue Revolution programme.

Under this, self-help groups of traditional fishermen are being given 50 per cent of the vessel cost i.e. the central assistance of Rs 40 lakh for vessel costing up to Rs 80 lakh. Advanced and modern deep sea fishing vessels will be built in the country by indigenous technology.

The fishery sector has the potential to benefit 40 lakh marine and inland fishermen, especially women, self-help groups, weaker sections by making available modern infrastructure facilities and increased value of the produce.

He said like farmers, fishermen will also get the benefit of Kisan Credit Card.