'Centre assures free flow of funds under PMDP to JK'

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Centre is committed to ensure free flow of funds under prime minister's development package (PMDP), provided Jammu and Kashmir government fulfills the requisite formalities for sanctioning the projects and achieving the progress, a senior officer said Saturday.Additional secretary, ministry of home affairs, Gyanesh Kumar, said this at a review meeting while taking stock of the implementation of the Rs 80,068 crore special PMDP package in the state, an official spokesman said.Reiterating the commitment of the Centre for fast-track development of Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are personally keen for the development of the state and are constantly monitoring the special package that was announced by Modi in the year 2015.He called upon the administrative secretaries to pay special attention to the implementation of the special package and ensure time bound completion of the projects which have been taken in hands, the spokesman said.Stressing the need for constant monitoring of projects at the state level, the additional secretary called for flagging each project, clearing bottlenecks, if any with coordinated approach by each department or agency to achieve tangible results on ground.He said the PMDP is envisaged to be implemented in time span of five years and asked the officers to give utmost attention to each on-going project and sanctioning all proposed projects under the programme so that the constant flow of funds is maintained by the Centre.Centre is committed to fulfill its commitment to ensure free flow of funds provided the state government fulfills the requisite formalities for sanctioning the projects and achieving the progress, he said.The projects which were prominently highlighted included, construction of two AIIMS, IIMs, power projects, construction of Jammu-Akhnoor highway, construction of sports infrastructure, progress under skill development programme, tourism promotion, conservation and beautification of water bodies and horticulture, the spokesman said.It was emphasized to give utmost attention to these projects to ensure their time bound completion, he said.Principal secretary, planning, development and monitoring, Rohit Kansal while giving overview of the PMDP-2015, said as many as 16 ministries are involved in the implementation of 63 projects sanctioned under this special package at a cost of Rs 66,298 crore. He said that Rs 27,857 crore were already released and Rs 23,948 crore utilized till date, besides Rs 2474 crore have been provided by the state government as state share for these projects.Work on 44 projects is apace and eight projects have been substantially completed, he added. PTI TAS RCJ