Centre bypassed Delhi govt in Mayapuri sealing drive: Sisodia

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the Centre of bypassing the Delhi government in conducting a sealing operation in Mayapuri area that led to violent clashes between the traders and the security personnel. Sisodia lashed out at Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government for the violence in west Delhi, saying the responsibility of land allocation was with the Centre. "Delhi police is yours, SDM is yours, NGT is yours, DDA is yours and we are blamed. They should have some shame and take accountability for their actions," Sisodia told reporters. Around 14 officials were injured after clashes broke out between the security personnel and scrap dealers during the sealing drive on Saturday. The drive was started by the Delhi Cantonment sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). "Delhi government ministers were not involved in this decision. They were bypassed by the LG (Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal)," the deputy chief minister added. The operation was conducted days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had slammed the Delhi government for not taking action against illegal scrap industries in Mayapuri that were causing pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussein said he was not consulted before taking action. "I am going to write to the LG demanding explanation for his actions," Hussein said. "Officials (involved in the sealing drive) must be suspended. DPCC employees were involved too. I am the environment minister... no approval was taken from me. Strict action would be taken against all officials involved," Hussein added. Sisodia said if the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was brought under the purview of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, then they would "get the land allocated to these traders in two days". PTI UZMHMB