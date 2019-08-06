Centre, Delhi govt issued notice over legislators' nominations to municipal corporations

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre, AAP government and the Assembly's stand on a plea by BJP legislator Vijender Gupta seeking quashing of a notification nominating a group of MLAs to the municipal corporations. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party government and the lieutenant governor's office, seeking their response to the plea. The petition contends that a group of 13 MLAs were being nominated as councillors in the corporations. PTI HMP SKV LLPHMB