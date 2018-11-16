Centre didn't sanction funds sought by TN govt after natural disasters: CM

Salem (TN), Nov 16 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government Friday alleged that the Centre had not sanctioned funds sought by it in the wake of natural disasters such as cyclones, saying this was the case with both the NDA dispensation and its predecessor, the UPA.The accusation comes on day Cyclone 'Gaja' crossed the state's coast killing 11 people and causing severe damage to communication and power infrastructure, mainly in Nagapattinam district.Districts of Cuddalore and Pudukottai also bore the brunt of the severe cyclonic storm.Chief Minister K Palaniswami said only a "specified" amount had been sanctioned in the past and the state was meeting the expenses on such matters from its funds.Palaniswami's response came to reporters' queries on whether the Centre had acceded to Tamil Nadu's demand and released the entire amount for post Vardah relief activities in 2016, which was around Rs 22,000 crore.Cyclone Vardah had battered Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.Journalists also asked the chief minister about the Centre heeding Tamil Nadu's possible demand for a relief package in the wake of cyclone 'Gaja'."This central government (NDA) has also not given. To my knowledge, the previous (UPA) government has also not sanctioned the entire amount (as demanded by Tamil Nadu) following cyclone," he said."We gave the estimate. They only allocated a specified sum. We are spending from the state funds only," Palaniswami added.Though Palaniswami did not name any relief package, the state government had in the recent past sought central funds post cyclone Vardah (Rs 22,000 crore) in 2016 and drought relief of around Rs 39,500 crore last year.To a question he said the government will seek central funds after assessing the damage caused by Cyclone 'Gaja'.The severe cyclonic storm had claimed 11 lives so far, the chief minister said. PTI SA SS ANBANB