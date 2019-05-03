Centre effects senior-level bureaucratic rejig

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) As many as 10 additional secretaries have been appointed in various central government departments as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre. IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh has been appointed additional secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Textiles, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said. Currently, he is the joint secretary at the Department of Personnel and Training. Anurag Agarwal has been named additional secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Power. Agarwal, at present, is the joint secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Meenakshi Sharma, a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, has been appointed director general (tourism). She, at present, is additional director general (tourism). IAS officer Sanjay A Chahande has been named textile commissioner, Ministry of Textiles. He is currently deputy director general, Unique Identification Authority of India, Mumbai. Ravi Agrawal, joint secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, will now be the additional secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The posts held by a few officers have been upgraded to the level of additional secretary by the government. Bharat Lal, joint secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, will now be the additional secretary to the president. He is a 1988-batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Gujarat cadre. Annie George Mathew and Meera Swarup, both joint secretary in the Department of Expenditure, have been made the additional secretary in the same department. Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena has been promoted as the additional secretary at the same post. IAS officer Arun Baroka, who served as the joint secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, will now be the additional secretary in the same ministry. PTI AKV RDK AKV RDK AQSAQS