Centre extends tenure of CRPF IG in Kashmir by 6 months

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The tenure of CRPF's Inspector General (operations) in the Kashmir valley, Zulfiquar Hasan, has been extended by another six months till September, a government order said Monday.Hasan is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre.An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Hasan's deputation tenure has been extended by six months beyond March 11 this year "in relaxation of IPS tenure policy in public interest".The officer was given an extension of one year, beyond March 11, in 2018. Hasan heads the important operations sector of the force that has armed CRPF troops deployed from Kupwara in north Kashmir to Jawahar tunnel in south and Pahalgam in east to Shopian in the west.He was first appointed as IG (operations) Kashmir valley of CRPF in October, 2016.Hasan, who has also headed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) formation in Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal operations, has been instrumental in ensuring a better operational preparedness of the force in the Kashmir valley where over 250 militants and terrorists have been killed last year. PTI NES NES SOMSOM