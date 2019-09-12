scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Centre floats RFP to redevelop Parliament House or built new one

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Centre has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop the Parliament House or built a new one, sources said on Thursday.The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and construct a new common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries.The sources said by August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building.By next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024, they said. PTI BUN SLB ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos