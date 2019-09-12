Centre floats RFP to redevelop Parliament House or built new one

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Centre has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop the Parliament House or built a new one, sources said on Thursday.The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and construct a new common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries.The sources said by August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building.By next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024, they said. PTI BUN SLB ANBANB