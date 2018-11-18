Centre following propriety on Ram temple issue: Hussain

Indore (MP), Nov 18 (PTI) The BJP Sunday said the Centre was following "maryada" (propriety) on the Ram Temple issue as the case was being heard in the Supreme Court. He, however, said the Hindus and Muslims wanted an early decision on the matter. BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain was speaking to reporters here in Madhya Pradesh, which goes topolls on November 28."The Ram temple case is currently pending in the apexcourt. Both Hindus and Muslims want an early decision on this issue. Lord Ram is called 'Maryada Purushottam'. On theissue of the Ram temple, our government is following the path of 'maryada'," he said."Discussions on the issue are underway. People will not need to wait for this (resolution of the issue) till doomsday. We hope that the issue will be resolved soon," the BJP leader added.Hussain said all options for a solution, from passing a law in Parliament to sorting it out through negotiations, were open before the Narendra Modi government.Speaking on the grenade attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar in Punjab, he pointed fingers at Pakistan.Three persons were Sunday killed and at least 10 injured in a grenade attack inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, which is close to the international airport."It seems that after Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan istrying to promote terrorism in Punjab, but it will never succeed in its nefarious designs," Hussain said on the attack.On Opposition allegation that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had changed the names of cities for political gains, the party spokesperson said, "Foreign invaders and theBritish changed the ancient names of our cities. We have done justice to our cultural heritage by reverting to the ancient names". Asked about the alleged refusal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wear a skullcap, Hussain shot back, "Theprime minister does not avoid anything. But first, this question should be answered--is a cap used for worship or political use?" PTI HWP ADU MAS BNM SRY